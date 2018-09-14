Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Less than 2 years in, VR game I Expect You To Die surpasses $3M revenue

Less than 2 years in, VR game I Expect You To Die surpasses $3M revenue

September 14, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
September 14, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

Newsbrief: Schell Games’ I Expect You To Die has officially brought in $3 million since its late 2016 launch, with the majority of that sum being earned in the last year alone.

The game debuted on Oculus Rift in December 2016, later coming to PlayStation VR and HTC Vive. Schell Games announced in August 2017 that I Expect You To Die had generated over $1 million in revenue, meaning that at least $2 million of what the developer is celebrating today came in during the last year.

The team behind I Expect You To Die has spoken at length about the development of the game in the past as well, including a Level Design Deep Dive on Gamasutra earlier this year that explored building VR puzzle levels on a budget

Related Jobs

Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[09.14.18]
Art Director, Magic The Gathering MMO
WayForward
WayForward — Valencia, California, United States
[09.14.18]
Senior Unity Programmer
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[09.14.18]
UI/UX Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Kharkiv, Ukraine
[09.14.18]
Games Writer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Head like a hole: The wisdom of Donut County dev Ben Esposito
Nintendo requires online subscription to purchase Switch NES controller
Don't Miss: The strange, unresolved conflict in Animal Crossing
Opinion: The dark allure of We. The Revolution


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image