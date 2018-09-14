Less than 2 years in, VR game I Expect You To Die surpasses $3M revenue

Newsbrief: Schell Games’ I Expect You To Die has officially brought in $3 million since its late 2016 launch, with the majority of that sum being earned in the last year alone.

The game debuted on Oculus Rift in December 2016, later coming to PlayStation VR and HTC Vive. Schell Games announced in August 2017 that I Expect You To Die had generated over $1 million in revenue, meaning that at least $2 million of what the developer is celebrating today came in during the last year.

The team behind I Expect You To Die has spoken at length about the development of the game in the past as well, including a Level Design Deep Dive on Gamasutra earlier this year that explored building VR puzzle levels on a budget.