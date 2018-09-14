Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Assassin's Creed for Switch adopts pay-as-you-play pricing in Japan

Assassin's Creed for Switch adopts pay-as-you-play pricing in Japan

September 14, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
September 14, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is coming to the Switch in Japan as a "Cloud Edition", although there's no word yet if the game will be released in a similar format globally. 

Announced during yesterday's Nintendo Direct, Assassin's Creed Odyssey will launch on the Switch October 5, granting players two years worth of access for ¥8400 (~$75). Players may also choose to pay a daily rate of ¥730 (~$6.50).

This isn't the first time a game has been published through cloud streaming, as Capcom brought Resident Evil 7: Biohazard to the Switch earlier this year using a similar model.

For Resident Evil, players need to download a 45MB base game application before streaming the rest of the title from the cloud, and it can be assumed that Assassin's Creed Odyssey will follow suit.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[09.13.18]
Senior Product Manager for a New Mobile Strategy MMO
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.09.18]
Experienced Game Developer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[08.30.18]
(Senior) UI Designer for a New Mobile Game
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.21.18]
Outsource Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Head like a hole: The wisdom of Donut County dev Ben Esposito
Assassin's Creed for Switch adopts pay-as-you-play pricing in Japan
Less than 2 years in, VR game I Expect You To Die surpasses $3M revenue
Nintendo requires online subscription to purchase Switch NES controller


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image