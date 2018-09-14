Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Assassin's Creed Odyssey heading to the Switch with pay for access model

Assassin's Creed Odyssey heading to the Switch with pay for access model

September 14, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
September 14, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is coming to the Switch in Japan as a "Cloud Edition", although there's no word yet if the game will be released in a similar format globally. 

Announced during yesterday's Nintendo Direct, Assassin's Creed Odyssey will launch on the Switch October 5, granting players two years worth of access for ¥8400 (~$75). Players may also choose to pay a daily rate of ¥730 (~$6.50).

This isn't the first time a game has been published through cloud streaming, as Capcom brought Resident Evil 7: Biohazard to the Switch earlier this year using a similar model.

For Resident Evil, players need to download a 45MB base game application before streaming the rest of the title from the cloud, and it can be assumed that Assassin's Creed Odyssey will follow suit.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[09.13.18]
Senior Product Manager for a New Mobile Strategy MMO
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.09.18]
Experienced Game Developer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[08.30.18]
(Senior) UI Designer for a New Mobile Game
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.21.18]
Outsource Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Head like a hole: The wisdom of Donut County dev Ben Esposito
Nintendo requires online subscription to purchase Switch NES controller
Don't Miss: The strange, unresolved conflict in Animal Crossing
Opinion: The dark allure of We. The Revolution


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image