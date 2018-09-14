Assassin's Creed Odyssey heading to the Switch with pay for access model

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is coming to the Switch in Japan as a "Cloud Edition", although there's no word yet if the game will be released in a similar format globally.

Announced during yesterday's Nintendo Direct, Assassin's Creed Odyssey will launch on the Switch October 5, granting players two years worth of access for ¥8400 (~$75). Players may also choose to pay a daily rate of ¥730 (~$6.50).

This isn't the first time a game has been published through cloud streaming, as Capcom brought Resident Evil 7: Biohazard to the Switch earlier this year using a similar model.

For Resident Evil, players need to download a 45MB base game application before streaming the rest of the title from the cloud, and it can be assumed that Assassin's Creed Odyssey will follow suit.