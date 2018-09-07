Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Cryptic Studios, The Game Band, and more are hiring now!

Weekly Jobs Roundup: Cryptic Studios, The Game Band, and more are hiring now!

September 14, 2018 | By Staff
September 14, 2018 | By Staff
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Technical ArtistThe Game Band

Location: Los Angeles, California

As a Technical Artist at The Game Band, you'll be charged with setting up our shader pipeline and creating stylized environment shaders, particles, and visual effects to enhance the mood and narrative of our game world. You'll be joining a small team where you'll have a central role bridging the gap between departments. You'll work closely with our engineers, designers, and artists to provide visual support and enhancements to every corner of every level, narrative moment and seamless transition. This position prioritizes Art over Tech, as your primary focus will be creating polished visuals as opposed to tech-heavy systems.

Sr. Content DesignerCold Iron Studios

Location: San Jose, California

Are you passionate about creating a game where people feel engaged and successful? Do you revel in turning visions and ideas into playable events? Awesome. Come join our creative, collaborative studio and add stories to the Alien universe with a tight, integrated team of game developers. you can expect to be responsible and accountable for translating the vision of the creative director into in-game story and playable events, writing missions/jobs that are fun, challenging, and fit the overall game, and more as a member of the California based team.

Product DesignerWombat Studio

Location: Silicon Valley, California

Wombat Studio is building the world's first platform that empowers everyone, not just professional artists, to create amazing 3D animation with help of machine learning. We are looking for highly competent product designers who are excited about reinventing 3D animation to lead the ideation and design of features that make the 3D creative process easy and fun. You will be working with an exceptionally talented team with experiences at top companies and universities such as Google, Uber, Blizzard, Stanford, MIT, and Yale.

HTML5 Game DeveloperNew Moon Production

Location: Hamburg, Germany

If HTML5, JavaScript, and CSS3 are your passion, you like to get started with the latest online developments right away, and you believe strongly in open standards, New Moon Production wants to hear from you. The studio is looking for an HTML5 Game Developer to develop new strategy games, create HTML5 game development workflows as part of a small and dynamic team, and leverage new technologies to provide rewarding cross-platform game experiences.

Art DirectorCryptic Studios

Location: Los Gatos, California

Cryptic Studios is looking for an experienced visionary project Art Director to lead the visual development for the Magic the Gathering MMO! As the leader of a talented and passionate art team at Cryptic, you’ll work with concept, character, environment, animation, VFX and UI artists to establish, evangelize and drive the art style and visual storytelling of the project. The ideal candidate has an impeccable eye for aesthetic quality, excellent visual and verbal communication skills as well as a deep, hands-on understanding of current gen game development from concept and to launch.

