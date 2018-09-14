Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 14, 2018
September 14, 2018
September 14, 2018
Long-running game dev interview series Don't Die now available in audio form

September 14, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design

Since 2015, journalist David Wolinksy has been interviewing game developers through his series Don't Die, which focuses on discussing certain problems and misperceptions within the industry.

Many of these interviews have been converted as audio and uploaded to YouTube, which may be of interest to developers curious to hear what their peers have to say about video games on a broader spectrum. 

One audio interview uploaded recently includes a conversation with experimental game developer and academic Pippin Barr from 2016, where the two discuss topics ranging from fast food to Pac Man. 

At one point Wolinksy inquires about criticism in games-- more specifically, the positivity of the indie community discouraging critical or negative opinions about games that get made.

"So, again, I'm not -- I feel weird, like, weighing in too much on criticism just because I tried to do it for a while and greatly enjoyed it but, yeah. This is probably a broader cultural thing than just games I'm guessing," Barr explains. 

"That criticism and perceived negative statements about anything that anybody makes, it's feeling less acceptable now maybe just culturally. I don't know if that's a generational thing or what that is," he adds. 

"And not even that -- it's interesting that you say that: 'I think that your thing could be better.' I don't think I even have ever thought of it in such a positive way before." 

Developers interested in the rest of Barr's interview should head over to Don't Die's YouTube channel here. There are more interviews with indie and triple-A developers alike, which are all worth listening to. 

