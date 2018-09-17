Assassin's Creed III creative director explains how he'd update the remaster

Assassin's Creed III creative director Alex Hutchinson has revealed what tweaks he'd make to the title if he was overseeing the upcoming remaster, which is due to launch alongside Assassin's Creed Odyssey this October.

While the title, which transported players to America during the revolutionary war, was generally well-received, the franchise (and game design in general) has pushed on in the six years since it hit shelves, and Hutchinson has explained that if he were to do it all again, he'd make some rather significant changes.

For starters, he'd incorporate some of the optional side-missions into the main narrative, primarily because they help present a more well-rounded view of protagonist Connor, making him a more endearing, humanistic figure.

He'd also like to bring some of the "cool" naval encounters into the main flow, as he feels much of the title's best content was undoubtedly missed by some players.

Hutchinson also concedes that the game's intro segment -- which sees players take on the role of Connor's father, Haytham Kenway -- was overstuffed, and only served to slow players down in getting to the main event.

That being said, the creative director still likes the idea of introducing a second playable character, but believes the intro should've been broken down into bite-sized chunks, and interspersed throughout the main game.

Curiously, he also explained the introduction was kept a secret internally, mainly because "marketing would have been all over it like a frog on a rock," running the surprise before the game had even launched.

You can find out what else Hutchinson would've changed by checking out his Twitter thread. It's well worth a look.