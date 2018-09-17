Disney shuts down Star Wars: Rivals following soft launch

Newsbrief: Disney has opted to shut down its free-to-play mobile game Star Wars: Rivals ahead of its official launch.

The company announced on its website late last week that the mobile shooter will be going offline for good on October 11, 2018, though the game itself is already no longer available for new players to download.

Star Wars: Rivals’ soft launch saw it released in 10 countries since June 2017, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, and the Philippines.

Disney notes that in-app purchases have also been shut down ahead of the full retirement, but that it is not offering any sort of refund for those that spent money on the game’s in-game currency since its soft launch last year.