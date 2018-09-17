Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 17, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 17, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 17, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Disney shuts down Star Wars: Rivals following soft launch

Disney shuts down Star Wars: Rivals following soft launch

September 17, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
September 17, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Newsbrief: Disney has opted to shut down its free-to-play mobile game Star Wars: Rivals ahead of its official launch.

The company announced on its website late last week that the mobile shooter will be going offline for good on October 11, 2018, though the game itself is already no longer available for new players to download.

Star Wars: Rivals’ soft launch saw it released in 10 countries since June 2017, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, and the Philippines. 

Disney notes that in-app purchases have also been shut down ahead of the full retirement, but that it is not offering any sort of refund for those that spent money on the game’s in-game currency since its soft launch last year.

Related Jobs

The Game Band
The Game Band — Los Angeles, California, United States
[09.16.18]
Platform/Build Engineer
The Game Band
The Game Band — Los Angeles, California, United States
[09.16.18]
Technical Artist
Kwalee
Kwalee — Leamington Spa, England, United Kingdom
[09.14.18]
Digital Marketing Executive
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[09.13.18]
Unreal Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Creating Falcon Age's feathered companion
Head like a hole: The wisdom of Donut County dev Ben Esposito
Blog: Evolving classic RTS interactions for VR - Part 2
Disney shuts down Star Wars: Rivals following soft launch


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image