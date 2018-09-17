Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 17, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 17, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 17, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Washington State and 15 countries team up over video game gambling concerns

Washington State and 15 countries team up over video game gambling concerns

September 17, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
September 17, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

An international pool of gambling regulators has published a letter addressing the group’s increasing concerns with “the risks being posed by the blurring of lines between gambling and other forms of digital entertainment such as video games.”

The group says that, specifically, concerns have arisen in the past involving skin betting, loot boxes, social casino gaming, and gambling-themed content in games geared toward (or otherwise made available to) children.

Washington State, which itself has waged war against companies like Valve in the past over gambling circles involving the developer’s game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, joins 15 European gambling regulators and gaming authority figures in signing the declaration published today. 

Those regulators include individuals from Latvia, the Czech Republic, Isle of Man, France, Spain, Malta, Jersey, Gibraltar, Ireland, Portugal, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Poland, Austria, and Washington State, all of whom pledge through the declaration to work “together to thoroughly analyze the characteristics of video games and social gaming” and open up an informed dialogue between gambling regulators and game developers.

“Our authorities are committed to the objectives of their public policies with regard to consumer protection, prevention of problem gambling and ensuring the safety of underage persons. While each regulator has distinct duties and powers within our own national gambling frameworks, we share a number of common principles including the need for gambling to be regulated to ensure high standards of integrity, fairness and consumer protection, in particular in relation to children,” reads the group’s declaration, readable in full here.

”Given these shared principles, we are increasingly concerned with the risks being posed by the blurring of lines between gambling and other forms of digital entertainment such as video gaming. Concerns in this area have manifested themselves in controversies relating to skin betting, loot boxes, social casino gaming and the use of gambling-themed content within video games available to children. Regulators identify in such emerging gaming products and services similar characteristics to those that led our respective legal frameworks and authorities to provide for the regulation of online gambling.”

Related Jobs

The Game Band
The Game Band — Los Angeles, California, United States
[09.16.18]
Platform/Build Engineer
New Moon Production
New Moon Production — Hamburg, Germany
[09.13.18]
HTML5 Game Developer (m/f) Â New Moon Production
NERD KINGDOM
NERD KINGDOM — IRVING, Texas, United States
[09.12.18]
Lead Gameplay Programmer
Game Closure
Game Closure — Mountain View, California, United States
[09.07.18]
System Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Creating Falcon Age's feathered companion
Head like a hole: The wisdom of Donut County dev Ben Esposito
Get a job: Phosphor Studios is hiring a Sr. Engine Programmer
XRDC speaker Q&A: Lucas Toohey and the metrics VR developers need right now


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image