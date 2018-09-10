Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Phosphor Studios is hiring a Sr. Engine Programmer

September 17, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Engine Programmer, Phosphor Studios

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Want to make cool stuff like The Brookhaven Experiment?  Phosphor is seeking an experienced engine programmer to join a new game team. We are looking for engaged people who love to make games, with a passion for closing projects and shipping games for consoles. Our Senior Engine Programmers take point on technical decisions affecting platform development, work on optimizing the engine and fixing bugs on consoles, and are expected to research new development techniques and help the art and design teams establish realistic expectations for their gameplay systems.

Our main studio is located in Chicago, IL.  There is the possibility of remote (within North America) and work-from-home for this role for a candidate with proven experience and willingness to stay highly connected under such a work setup.  

Responsibilities

  • Develop clean, well commented C++ code in modern game dev engines
  • Quickly learn our build and development environment, and become an expert on the game engine you are working in
  • Participate in code reviews and provide technical guidance for other developers on the team
  • Take charge of making sure our platform builds are working and running at rate, within memory and disk space limitations, and with acceptable load times
  • Optimize game and engine systems in order to ship products
  • Fix bugs including XBOne and PS4 platforms
  • Take ownership over your code and systems and work to improve those systems autonomously
  • Be proactive about continually improving our development environment and process
  • Be a fun and upbeat team member, and help your teammates become better game developers

Qualifications

  • B.S. in Computer Science or Computer Game Development, or related discipline
  • 4+ years experience as a professional game programmer
  • Expert in C++ and highly knowledgeable about modern software engineering principles (Source Control, Continuous Integration, etc)
  • Experience analyzing performance problems and optimizing engine and gameplay systems
  • Experience finding and fixing low level bugs in engine code

Bonus Qualifications

  • Experience shipping games on current or last-gen console platforms
  • Experience with graphics programming or debugging of graphics bugs
  • Experience with multiplayer game development or low level networking
  • Experience using UE4 or Unity engines
  • Experience with a major middleware package (PhysX, WWise, etc)

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

