Get a job: Phosphor Studios is hiring a Sr. Engine Programmer

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Want to make cool stuff like The Brookhaven Experiment? Phosphor is seeking an experienced engine programmer to join a new game team. We are looking for engaged people who love to make games, with a passion for closing projects and shipping games for consoles. Our Senior Engine Programmers take point on technical decisions affecting platform development, work on optimizing the engine and fixing bugs on consoles, and are expected to research new development techniques and help the art and design teams establish realistic expectations for their gameplay systems.

Our main studio is located in Chicago, IL. There is the possibility of remote (within North America) and work-from-home for this role for a candidate with proven experience and willingness to stay highly connected under such a work setup.

Responsibilities

Develop clean, well commented C++ code in modern game dev engines

Quickly learn our build and development environment, and become an expert on the game engine you are working in

Participate in code reviews and provide technical guidance for other developers on the team

Take charge of making sure our platform builds are working and running at rate, within memory and disk space limitations, and with acceptable load times

Optimize game and engine systems in order to ship products

Fix bugs including XBOne and PS4 platforms

Take ownership over your code and systems and work to improve those systems autonomously

Be proactive about continually improving our development environment and process

Be a fun and upbeat team member, and help your teammates become better game developers

Qualifications

B.S. in Computer Science or Computer Game Development, or related discipline

4+ years experience as a professional game programmer

Expert in C++ and highly knowledgeable about modern software engineering principles (Source Control, Continuous Integration, etc)

Experience analyzing performance problems and optimizing engine and gameplay systems

Experience finding and fixing low level bugs in engine code

Bonus Qualifications

Experience shipping games on current or last-gen console platforms

Experience with graphics programming or debugging of graphics bugs

Experience with multiplayer game development or low level networking

Experience using UE4 or Unity engines

Experience with a major middleware package (PhysX, WWise, etc)

Interested? Apply now.

