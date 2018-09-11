Wargaming opens new UK studio to develop free-to-play MMO game

Wargaming announced the opening of a new office today located in Guildford, where the studio will be working on an unannounced free-to-play MMO title built using the Unreal Engine.

As detailed in a press release, the new studio will be lead by industry veteran Sean Decker, who has worked on franchises like Battlefield, Mirror's Edge, Sim City and EVE Online.

“With the expansion of Wargaming throughout many continents and countries, I’m excited to be opening up this studio in the UK and leading the development of a new Wargaming title,” says Decker. “We’re looking forward to building a fantastic team in Guildford.”

The Guildford studio is looking to build a core team of 25 people, and interested developers looking to apply can find vacancy listings here.