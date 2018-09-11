Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Wargaming opens new UK studio to develop free-to-play MMO game

Wargaming opens new UK studio to develop free-to-play MMO game

September 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
September 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Wargaming announced the opening of a new office today located in Guildford, where the studio will be working on an unannounced free-to-play MMO title built using the Unreal Engine.

As detailed in a press release, the new studio will be lead by industry veteran Sean Decker, who has worked on franchises like Battlefield, Mirror's Edge, Sim City and EVE Online. 

“With the expansion of Wargaming throughout many continents and countries, I’m excited to be opening up this studio in the UK and leading the development of a new Wargaming title,” says Decker. “We’re looking forward to building a fantastic team in Guildford.”

The Guildford studio is looking to build a core team of 25 people, and interested developers looking to apply can find vacancy listings here.

Related Jobs

Obsidian Entertainment
Obsidian Entertainment — Irvine, California, United States
[09.18.18]
Engine Programmer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.18.18]
Site Reliability Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.18.18]
Senior Content Designer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.18.18]
Principal Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Creating the satisfying 'swoosh' effect in Super Lucky's Tale
Capcom shuts down Dead Rising developer Capcom Vancouver
Steam's uncensored adult game Negligee isn't available in every country
Boss Key's multiplayer shooter LawBreakers has officially shut down


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image