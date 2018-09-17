Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 17, 2018
September 17, 2018
September 17, 2018
Obituary: Game industry veteran Gene Mauro

September 17, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Gamasutra has learned that digital media executive Gene Mauro passed away on September 15. He was 49. 

Mauro was best known for founding indie production company Capital Entertainment Group (CEG), and an obituary published earlier in the week includes more detail about his career as a whole.

In addition to the impactful work Mauro did as founder of CEG, he also co-founded Myelin Media, a video game publishing company that would go on to release titles on PC and console in over 50 countries, including Immortal Cities: Children of the Nile

For more insight into the role Mauro played at Myelin Media, GameSpot published an interview back in 2004 highlighting some of his responsibilities running a fledgling business enterprise. 

 

 

