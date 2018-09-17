Obituary: Game industry veteran Gene Mauro

Gamasutra has learned that digital media executive Gene Mauro passed away on September 15. He was 49.

Mauro was best known for founding indie production company Capital Entertainment Group (CEG), and an obituary published earlier in the week includes more detail about his career as a whole.

In addition to the impactful work Mauro did as founder of CEG, he also co-founded Myelin Media, a video game publishing company that would go on to release titles on PC and console in over 50 countries, including Immortal Cities: Children of the Nile.

For more insight into the role Mauro played at Myelin Media, GameSpot published an interview back in 2004 highlighting some of his responsibilities running a fledgling business enterprise.