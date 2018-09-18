Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Spider-Man director Ryan Smith is taking your questions at 4:10PM EDT

September 18, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
Console/PC, Design, Video

Insomniac Games and Sony's new Spider-Man game has burst out the gate swinging and punching, adding a level of polish to the webslinger's latest adventure that makes the game's smallest moments shine. 

We've been talking a lot about the game here at Gamasutra, and now we're eager to expand that conversation with Insomniac Games game director Ryan Smith over on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. We'll be going live around 4:10PM EDT (slightly odd timing, we know) with Davis as we swing across New York City, so be sure to join us and ask your questions about the making of Marvel's Spider-Man in Twitch chat! 

And while you're at it, you can follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

