Video: Rapid prototyping for Titanfall 2's single-player mode

In this GDC 2018 talk, Respawn Entertainment's Christopher Dionne explains a rapid-prototyping technique he calls "action blocks," and how that technique helped Respawn quickly build levels in Titanfall 2's single-player mode.

Dionne describes the significant challenges faced by the design team, discussing how early development was based on comfortable techniques that led to familiar results, threatening to skew the game to an expected and uninspired place.

Eventually they found a rapid-prototyping technique they call "action blocks", which became central to their design process, and Dionne explains how the team used action blocks to conceive levels explore gameplay.

It's an insightful talk that's worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.