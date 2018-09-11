Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
At XRDC, study the healing effects of swimming with VR dolphins!

September 18, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
More: VR, Serious, Design

Preparations for XRDC in San Francisco next month are reaching a fever pitch, but organizers want to take a quick moment to let you know about a really exciting talk that you'll be able to see at the event.

It's all about the potential therapeutic power of well-made VR experience, and as such is a key piece of the XRDC Healthcare track of talks. Titled "The Dolphin Swim Club: A Healing Underwater VR Experience", this talk will see Dolphin Swim Club founder Marijke Sjollema and director Benno Brada breaking down exactly how the Club (a nonprofit organization and project that uses the healing power of art and nature to craft therapeutic VR experiences) works and what it's learned.

This is a big deal because the Club developed waterproof VR goggles that allow users to swim in real water, with virtual dolphins, and experience real therapeutic effects. This unique VR content is currently being used in over 350 hospitals and healthcare institutions worldwide, and is present in several scientific studies at Stanford University and elsewhere.

Don't miss this talk, as it promises to be a fascinating look at both the technical demands of creating reliably waterproof, accessible therapeutic VR experiences, and the potential rewards that come with using AR/VR/MR tech in exciting new ways -- in this case, to create a dolphin therapy strategy that's reusable, transportable, and animal-friendly.

XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you’ll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

