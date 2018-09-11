At XRDC, study the healing effects of swimming with VR dolphins!

Preparations for XRDC in San Francisco next month are reaching a fever pitch, but organizers want to take a quick moment to let you know about a really exciting talk that you'll be able to see at the event.

It's all about the potential therapeutic power of well-made VR experience, and as such is a key piece of the XRDC Healthcare track of talks. Titled "The Dolphin Swim Club: A Healing Underwater VR Experience", this talk will see Dolphin Swim Club founder Marijke Sjollema and director Benno Brada breaking down exactly how the Club (a nonprofit organization and project that uses the healing power of art and nature to craft therapeutic VR experiences) works and what it's learned.

This is a big deal because the Club developed waterproof VR goggles that allow users to swim in real water, with virtual dolphins, and experience real therapeutic effects. This unique VR content is currently being used in over 350 hospitals and healthcare institutions worldwide, and is present in several scientific studies at Stanford University and elsewhere.

Don't miss this talk, as it promises to be a fascinating look at both the technical demands of creating reliably waterproof, accessible therapeutic VR experiences, and the potential rewards that come with using AR/VR/MR tech in exciting new ways -- in this case, to create a dolphin therapy strategy that's reusable, transportable, and animal-friendly.

