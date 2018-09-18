Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Interplay co-founder Brian Fargo wants to buy back the studio

September 18, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
InXile Entertainment founder and chief exec Brian Fargo would like to buy back Interplay Entertainment, the studio he co-founded way back in 1983.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Interplay is best known for creating the original Fallout series, and publishing popular franchises such as Baldur's Gate and Descent

After forming the company in the '80s, Fargo stayed with the firm for well over a decade, but eventually departed in 1999 after his relationship with majority shareholder Titus deteriorated. 

Writing on Twitter, Fargo said he would attempt to purchase Interplay if his next release, The Bard's Tale IV, is a big hit.  

As for what that means exactly, Fargo explained the crowdfunded dungeon crawler would need to sell 2 million copies in the next 18 months for him to push ahead with any potential acquisition. 

Because Fargo laid out his intentions on social media, there's been some debate as to whether or not he's actually serious, but the veteran developer dispelled any doubt in a follow-up email to Variety.

"I certainly am [serious]," he explained. "My fans have been requesting me to bring back my old Interplay games for years and this would be the most amazing way to make that happen."

If Fargo did eventually acquire Interplay, which has been attempting to sell off various assets and properties since 2016, he'd get his hands on a number of franchises including Earthworm Jim, Dragon Wars, and Kingpin.

