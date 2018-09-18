Boss Key's multiplayer shooter LawBreakers has officially shut down

Boss Key Productions' ill-fated multiplayer shooter LawBreakers has been shut down. The studio revealed the game would be laid to rest back in June, and last Friday the time came to switch off the lights for good.

LawBreakers struggled to find an audience since launching in August 2017.

Publisher Nexon blamed its misfortune on the arrival of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, which released around the same time and became an instant hit.

"The timing of LawBreakers' launch turned out to be unfortunate, specifically because the blockbuster PC online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds came out right about the same time," commented Nexon exec Shiro Uemera.

The shooter's inability to find a foothold led to the closure of developer Boss Key, which subsequently made a last-ditch, futile attempt to stay in business with free-to-play battle royale effort, Radical Heights.