Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Capcom shuts down Dead Rising developer Capcom Vancouver

Capcom shuts down Dead Rising developer Capcom Vancouver

September 18, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
September 18, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC

UPDATE: Capcom has closed down the Vancouver-based studio behind the Dead Rising series, costing 158 developers their jobs in the process. The company confirmed the closure in a statement to Kotaku today just hours after it vaguely detailed the "termination of development projects" on its website. 

"As a result of reviewing titles in development at Capcom Vancouver, Capcom has decided to cancel the development projects at this studio and will concentrate development of major titles in Japan," said a Capcom representative.

The studio previously suffered layoffs in February, and a source speaking to Kotaku said that some Capcom Vancouver employees had departed the studio for EA Vancouver ahead of today's closure announcement. 

If you or someone you know has been affected by a studio closure or layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

The original story covering the initial project cancellation notice continues below:

Capcom has shared a notice detailing the financial ramifications of “the termination of development projects” previously in the works at Capcom Vancouver, though details on the cancelations such as specific games or the number of projects affected were not given.

This is the same Capcom subsidiary that laid off 30 percent of its staff amid restructuring earlier this year, and this latest hit seems to indicate that the studio is still in rough waters. Today’s announcement, however, does not mention if any additional layoffs occurred as a result.

In the notice posted online, Capcom says that the cancellation of projects at Capcom Vancouver is the result of Capcom’s ongoing review of “the allocation of its development resources” and expects the decision to cost it around 4.5 billion yen before the end of its fiscal year next March.

Capcom Vancouver itself is best known for its work on the Dead Rising series, and was said to be focusing its efforts on a new entry in the franchise after its 2017 mobile game Puzzle Fighter was shut down after less than a year online. 

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.18.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.18.18]
Infrastructure Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.18.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.17.18]
Technical Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Creating the satisfying 'swoosh' effect in Super Lucky's Tale
Capcom shuts down Dead Rising developer Capcom Vancouver
Steam's uncensored adult game Negligee isn't available in every country
Boss Key's multiplayer shooter LawBreakers has officially shut down


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image