Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Obsidian Entertainment is hiring an Engine Programmer

Get a job: Obsidian Entertainment is hiring an Engine Programmer

September 18, 2018 | By Staff
September 18, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Engine Programmer, Obsidian Entertainment

Location: Irvine, California

Obsidian is looking for experienced programmers to develop, debug, and, optimize engine-level systems in Unreal Engine. Our ideal candidate has a strong work ethic, outstanding problem-solving skills, the ability to deliver on time, and works well in a team environment. 

Responsibilities 

  • Analyze and improve performance across all target platforms
  • Develop and maintain new and existing systems for managing memory and streaming
  • Debug and fix crashes, concurrency issues, and platform-specific problems
  • Research and propose improvements to processes and pipelines

 Requirements

  • An avid gamer with a passion for making games and game technology
  • A keen interest in analyzing and optimizing existing game and engine code
  • Excellent communication and team skills
  • 5+ years of industry experience developing for PC and consoles
  • Experience with multithreaded programming
  • Proficiency in C/C++
  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science or Engineering
  • Unreal Engine experience

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

 

Related Jobs

Kwalee
Kwalee — Leamington Spa, England, United Kingdom
[09.18.18]
Frontend Web Developer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.17.18]
Technical Designer
Leaftail Labs
Leaftail Labs — Seattle, Washington, United States
[09.17.18]
Software Engineer
Leaftail Labs
Leaftail Labs — Seattle, Washington, United States
[09.17.18]
Senior Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Capcom shuts down Dead Rising developer Capcom Vancouver
Creating the satisfying 'swoosh' effect in Super Lucky's Tale
Steam's uncensored adult game Negligee isn't available in every country
Boss Key's multiplayer shooter LawBreakers has officially shut down


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image