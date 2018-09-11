Get a job: Obsidian Entertainment is hiring an Engine Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Irvine, California

Obsidian is looking for experienced programmers to develop, debug, and, optimize engine-level systems in Unreal Engine. Our ideal candidate has a strong work ethic, outstanding problem-solving skills, the ability to deliver on time, and works well in a team environment.

Responsibilities

Analyze and improve performance across all target platforms

Develop and maintain new and existing systems for managing memory and streaming

Debug and fix crashes, concurrency issues, and platform-specific problems

Research and propose improvements to processes and pipelines

Requirements

An avid gamer with a passion for making games and game technology

A keen interest in analyzing and optimizing existing game and engine code

Excellent communication and team skills

5+ years of industry experience developing for PC and consoles

Experience with multithreaded programming

Proficiency in C/C++

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science or Engineering

Unreal Engine experience

