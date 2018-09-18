Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 18, 2018
September 18, 2018
September 18, 2018
Free-to-play Fortnite bundle is heading to Nintendo Switch

Free-to-play Fortnite bundle is heading to Nintendo Switch

September 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
September 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Nintendo announced a Fortnite Switch bundle earlier today including special in-game items and 1000 V-Bucks, slated for release on October 15.

This collaboration between Epic Games and Nintendo is interesting, as it seems to be the first instance of a free-to-play title with in-game currency being offered with a Nintendo console bundle.

Former Nintendo president Satoru Iwata has noted in the past that the company is finally conceding to the free-to-play business model, and so this bundle may be a product of Nintendo's change of heart over the years. 

Retailing at $299.99, the Fortnite bundle is cheaper compared to the other Switch bundles listed on Nintendo's website, but that makes sense since considering the game is free-to-play and contains in-app purchases.

