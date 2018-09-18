Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Using Lego bricks to remix Nintendo Labo designs

September 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

Lego designer Vimal Patel has demonstrated how flexible Nintendo Labo can be by combining the DIY cardboard Labo Variety Kit with Lego bricks to try and improve Labo models like the piano, fishing rod, and motorbike controller variants.

It's another interesting example of how creative types are combining Labo with different things to create innovative designs, and it may serve as inspiration for devs out there looking to push the cardboard kit further.

Devs who want to try their hand at incorporating Lego (or other materials!) with components of the Labo just need to place the included reflective tape in spots where the Joy-Con’s IR camera sensors can read them. The material doesn't matter, so it can be Lego, 3D-printed parts, or more cardboard.

As showcased in a video uploaded to YouTube, Patel's experiments include using Lego to construct durable piano keys, a fishing rod, and motorbike handlebars, as well as a controller variant that lets players use the Switch in portrait mode.

Replacing the cardboard piano keys with Lego seems to bring improvement to its overall design, since the keys are sturdier and resemble a more realistic piano. 

Interested developers can check out Patel’s Lego experiments with the Labo on his YouTube channel here.

