PAX Australia puts out a call for tabletop devs looking for playtesters

PAX Australia has put out a call for tabletop game developers working on a board game, card game, or RPG who wish to playtest their work at the PAX Collaboratory during the conference.

PAX Collaboratory is a brand new space at PAX Australia (taking place this October 26-28) dedicated to unreleased tabletop games, so this is a great opportunity for developers with unpublished work to receive feedback from their peers.

Interested developers can fill out this submission form with details about their game and availability during the conference. Developers selected to be a part of PAX Collaboratory will get a featured time slot within the designated space to playtest their game with PAX attendees.

The Collaboratory is strictly for in-development games, so titles currently for sale cannot be submitted, and the space itself won't allow any retailing. Developers may submit multiple games, but will need to complete the form for each individual game they wish to show.

Developers have until October 1 to fill out the submission form, which can be found here.