Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

PAX Australia puts out a call for tabletop devs looking for playtesters

PAX Australia puts out a call for tabletop devs looking for playtesters

September 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
September 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Design

PAX Australia has put out a call for tabletop game developers working on a board game, card game, or RPG who wish to playtest their work at the PAX Collaboratory during the conference. 

PAX Collaboratory is a brand new space at PAX Australia (taking place this October 26-28) dedicated to unreleased tabletop games, so this is a great opportunity for developers with unpublished work to receive feedback from their peers.

Interested developers can fill out this submission form with details about their game and availability during the conference. Developers selected to be a part of PAX Collaboratory will get a featured time slot within the designated space to playtest their game with PAX attendees.

The Collaboratory is strictly for in-development games, so titles currently for sale cannot be submitted, and the space itself won't allow any retailing. Developers may submit multiple games, but will need to complete the form for each individual game they wish to show.

Developers have until October 1 to fill out the submission form, which can be found here.

Related Jobs

New York University Tisch School of the Arts
New York University Tisch School of the Arts — New York, New York, United States
[09.17.18]
Assistant Arts Professor, NYU Game Center
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.17.18]
Technical Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.14.18]
Senior Writer
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[09.14.18]
UI/UX Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Capcom shuts down Dead Rising developer Capcom Vancouver
Creating the satisfying 'swoosh' effect in Super Lucky's Tale
Steam's uncensored adult game Negligee isn't available in every country
Interplay co-founder Brian Fargo wants to buy back the studio


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image