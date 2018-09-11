Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 18, 2018
September 18, 2018
September 18, 2018
Video: A how-to guide for Muslim representation in video games

September 18, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Muslim portrayals are more often than not inaccurate, sensationalist and negative. What can the industry do change this reality? 

In this GDC 2018 talk, Warner Brothers Montreal's Osama Dorias draws on his life experience, research, and over a decade of industry experience to explain the importance of positive Muslim representation.

Dorias debunks common misconceptions about Islam and Muslims, and provides developers with a list of actionable items that they can apply to aid Muslims in their struggle for positive and fair representation in video games.

It's an insightful talk that's worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

