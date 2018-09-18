Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 18, 2018
September 18, 2018
September 18, 2018
Watch our conversation with Spider-Man game director Ryan Smith

September 18, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Here at Gamasutra, we've been enthralled by the amount of technical and design detail that's gone into Insomniac's new Spider-Man game. And not only have we been enthralled, you might say we've been...webbed up by it. 

*hold for applause*

Regardless of how you feel about puns, (Spider-Man likes them!) you should know that we followed that curiosity down the Marvel rabbit hole and were able to snag Insomniac Games game director Ryan Smith for a conversation about Marvel's Spider-Man earlier today on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. If you're a game designer and want to know more about the process behind making games like Spider-Man, you should definitely click on the video up above to view our entire conversation. 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

