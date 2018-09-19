Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 19, 2018
September 19, 2018
September 19, 2018
Sony making mini-console debut with PlayStation Classic

September 19, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Sony is wading into the mini-console market with the launch of the PlayStation Classic. 

The Japanese console maker is no doubt keen to emulate Nintendo, which found success with its own bite-sized NES and SNES Classic offerings, and it looks like the PlayStation Classic is a similar proposition. 

The dinky device will come pre-loaded with 20 classic titles, including fan-favorites such as Final Fantasy VII, Ridge Racer Type 4Wild Arms, and Tekken 3, as well as two replica controllers. 

It's approximately 45 percent smaller than the original PlayStation, but emulates the iconic matte gray look of its older sibling down to a tee. 

Naturally, certain features have been tweaked, and given there's no need for actual game discs anymore, the open button is now used to change virtual discs, while the reset button suspends games. 

The PlayStation Classic will retail for $99.99 when it launches on December 3, 2018 -- precisely 24 years after the original PlayStation hit shelves. See it in action by checking out the trailer above. 

