SCUM has surpassed 1 million sales in under a month

Multiplayer survival game SCUM has sold over 1 million units since launching in Early Access on August 29.

The title initially surpassed 250,000 sales in 24 hours to become publisher Devolver Digital's biggest launch to date, and has added another 750,000 to the pile in the weeks since.

It has also courted controversy during its relatively short lifespan, with developer Gamepires choosing to remove Nazi tattoos from the game days after it launched.

While other games have found themselves in hot water for accidentally including offensive symbols, the tattoos in SCUM were actually added intentionally to "assist in portraying a realistic element of prison culture and the horrid elements within it."

Both Devolver and Gamepires have since apologized for the oversight, and condemned the use of any hateful symbology.