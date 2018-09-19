Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

SCUM has surpassed 1 million sales in under a month

SCUM has surpassed 1 million sales in under a month

September 19, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
September 19, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Multiplayer survival game SCUM has sold over 1 million units since launching in Early Access on August 29. 

The title initially surpassed 250,000 sales in 24 hours to become publisher Devolver Digital's biggest launch to date, and has added another 750,000 to the pile in the weeks since. 

It has also courted controversy during its relatively short lifespan, with developer Gamepires choosing to remove Nazi tattoos from the game days after it launched. 

While other games have found themselves in hot water for accidentally including offensive symbols, the tattoos in SCUM were actually added intentionally to "assist in portraying a realistic element of prison culture and the horrid elements within it."

Both Devolver and Gamepires have since apologized for the oversight, and condemned the use of any hateful symbology.

Related Jobs

Fantasma Games
Fantasma Games — Stockholm, Sweden
[09.19.18]
Front-End Game Programmer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — MnÃ­Å¡ek pod Brdy, Czech Republic
[09.19.18]
Game Programmer
Endnight Games Ltd
Endnight Games Ltd — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[09.18.18]
Senior Programmer (Generalist)
Wombat Studio
Wombat Studio — Silicon Valley, California, United States
[09.18.18]
Backend Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Witch-craft: How Dicey Dungeons balances chance and predictability
Valve and Ubisoft fined for breaching consumer laws in France
Blog: Using austerity as a creative tool
Sony making mini-console debut with PlayStation Classic


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image