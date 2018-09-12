Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony applied for a patent on a simulation sickness-detecting VR headset

Sony applied for a patent on a simulation sickness-detecting VR headset

September 19, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
September 19, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

A patent application filed by Sony Interactive Entertainment last year detailing a VR headset that could detect adverse reactions to virtual reality has been published for all to see. 

The application, noticed by UploadVR after it was published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office last week, details a virtual reality headset that, rather than attempt to reduce motion sickness triggers from the get-go, uses several biometric sensors to sense whether a VR user is experiencing signs of simulation sickness during a gameplay session. 

Those features include a heart rate sensor, eye tracking camera, moisture sensor, thermometer, and a host of others listed in the diagram below that would seek to establish a baseline for a user’s health, then later detect if a user is distressed or showing any of several known adverse reactions to VR (also detailed in the diagram below) during a play session.

Following that, the VR headset would aim to identify the possible health concern and display a warning through the headset’s displays or headphones, disable certain VR features, contact external parties for assistance, or trigger an alarm of some sort to gain the attention of those around the player. 

“Users of head-mounted displays (HMDs) often experience nausea and other symptoms often referred to a 'virtual reality sickness.' Various health and biometric sensors are employed to gather baseline sensor measurements. The HMD or a device associated with it can then generate a range or threshold such that any future sensor measurements that fall outside of the range or cross the threshold suggest a health concern for the user of the HMD,” explains the patent application. “The HMD can also be coupled to a microphone, and natural language processing (NLP) is employed to detect negative words or noises made by the user that could also suggest a health concern for the user.”

Related Jobs

Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[09.19.18]
Lead QA Analyst
Fantasma Games
Fantasma Games — Stockholm, Sweden
[09.19.18]
Front-End Game Programmer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — MnÃ­Å¡ek pod Brdy, Czech Republic
[09.19.18]
Game Programmer
Endnight Games Ltd
Endnight Games Ltd — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[09.18.18]
Senior Programmer (Generalist)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Witch-craft: How Dicey Dungeons balances chance and predictability
Rockstar is bringing an open-world online mode to Red Dead Redemption 2
Blog: Kliuless? Gaming Industry ICYMI #3
Sony applied for a patent on a simulation sickness-detecting VR headset


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image