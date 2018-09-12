XRDC speaker Q&A: Kyle Vaidyanathan on designing interactions in VR

At XRDC 2018, a group of designers from across the VR world will be teaming up for a panel on design thinking in immersive environments. Among the ranks of those designers stands Kyle Vaidyanathan, a software engineer at Unity with experience building tools for game-makers to make great experiences in VR.

To learn more about Vaidyanathan's work, and introduce you to his video game background before XRDC, we've reached out to him for a quick Q&A, which you can now read below!

Tell us about yourself and your work in VR/AR/MR.

As a kid I spent a lot of time playing Neopets and Runescape (and later Minecraft of course), which were essentially their own virtual realities in terms of community and immersion. Later I started working with game engines and found VR and AR to be the most interesting platforms to target because a lot that hasn't been made yet and there's always new tech.

Without spoiling it too much, tell us what you’ll be talking about at XRDC.

Embracing the ways designing for XR is different and also similar to other platforms.

What excites you most about AR/VR/MR?

The continual improvement of hardware and software platforms/engines that enable better applications.

Who would you like to meet at XRDC?

Anyone working on XR creation software or multiplayer communities.

What has changed in the last year in your process of making tools for XR designers?

MR use cases/tech has become more available, and therefore computer vision has become more important to understand.

