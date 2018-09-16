Learn about AR and VR's unique therapeutic potential at XRDC 2018!

Are you read for XRDC in San Francisco next month? We're almost there, and as the final pieces fall into place we wanted to take a moment to quickly highlight another exciting session at the event that promises to expand your understanding of how augmented reality and virtual reality can be used to help heal people.

A key part of XRDC 2018's Healthcare track of talks, this panel session on "Digital Medicine: What's Different About XR for Health?" brings together leaders from the forefront of therapeutic VR and AR applications.

AR/VR/MR for games, entertainment, healthcare, enterprise training, education, automotive, and innovative use cases across industries.

You'll hear about such diverse areas as treating chronic pain, improving mood with neurofeedback, training caregivers in virtual environments, and more. Together, panelists Noah Falstein (President, The Inspiracy), Sarah Hill (CEO, Healium), Josh Sackman (President, AppliedVR), Carrie Shaw (CEO, Embodied Labs), and Sophia Batchelor (student, UC Berkeley) will discuss what health applications share with each other, as well as how they differ from each other and other kinds of XR.

The panelists will delve into technical, creative, business, and medical issues, exploring different approaches to XR and healthcare. No prior knowledge of specific healthcare issues will be needed, so don't skip it!

