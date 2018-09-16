Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Learn about AR and VR's unique therapeutic potential at XRDC 2018!

September 20, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Serious

Are you read for XRDC in San Francisco next month? We're almost there, and as the final pieces fall into place we wanted to take a moment to quickly highlight another exciting session at the event that promises to expand your understanding of how augmented reality and virtual reality can be used to help heal people.

A key part of XRDC 2018's Healthcare track of talks, this panel session on "Digital Medicine: What's Different About XR for Health?" brings together leaders from the forefront of therapeutic VR and AR applications.

Attend XRDC 2018 to learn about AR/VR/MR for games, entertainment, healthcare, enterprise training, education, automotive, and innovative use cases across industries.

You'll hear about such diverse areas as treating chronic pain, improving mood with neurofeedback, training caregivers in virtual environments, and more. Together, panelists Noah Falstein (President, The Inspiracy), Sarah Hill (CEO, Healium), Josh Sackman (President, AppliedVR), Carrie Shaw (CEO, Embodied Labs), and Sophia Batchelor (student, UC Berkeley) will discuss what health applications share with each other, as well as how they differ from each other and other kinds of XR.

The panelists will delve into technical, creative, business, and medical issues, exploring different approaches to XR and healthcare. No prior knowledge of specific healthcare issues will be needed, so don't skip it!

XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you’ll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

