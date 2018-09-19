Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rovio has an AR Angry Birds game coming to Magic Leap One

September 19, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
September 19, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Video

Rovio has a new Angry Birds game in the works for Magic Leap’s $2,300 Magic Leap One AR headset, making the developer one of the first game makers to release a game for the recently-released augmented reality platform. 

The new Angry Birds title, Angry Birds FPS: First Person Slingshot, takes the slingshot and blocky building elements used in the long-running series of mobile games and instead allows Magic Leap users to take aim at a virtual fortress constructed atop real-world fixtures using the Magic Leap One and its included motion controller.

Speaking to Variety, Rovio’s Ville Heijari dove into why Rovio eyed the yet-emerging AR platform for a new Angry Birds game, noting that it is somewhat of an investment in the long-term: “If we’re not doing this now, then we’re going to be late.”

“If you think of the original Angry Birds, it was a new experience on a completely different device, which was touchscreen smartphones,” Heijari told Variety. “Now we’re seeing new tech and want to be an early adopter there, too.”

The Magic Leap One debuted its ‘Creator Edition’ this August, launching the headset alongside the pocket computer that powers it and a wirelessly tracked controller for $2,300. Angry Birds FPS: First Person Slingshot, meanwhile is due out in the next month or so, with Rovio noting that the game will release ahead of Magic Leap’s developer conference on October 9. 

Related Jobs

Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[09.19.18]
Lead QA Analyst
Fantasma Games
Fantasma Games — Stockholm, Sweden
[09.19.18]
Front-End Game Programmer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — MnÃ­Å¡ek pod Brdy, Czech Republic
[09.19.18]
Game Programmer
Endnight Games Ltd
Endnight Games Ltd — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[09.18.18]
Senior Programmer (Generalist)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Witch-craft: How Dicey Dungeons balances chance and predictability
Rovio has an AR Angry Birds game coming to Magic Leap One
THQ Nordic picks up rights to Alone in the Dark and Act of War
Under the Sea: A look at Beyond Blue and In Other Waters


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image