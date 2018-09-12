Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Hi-Rez Studios is hiring a Lead QA Analyst

Get a job: Hi-Rez Studios is hiring a Lead QA Analyst

September 19, 2018 | By Staff
September 19, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Lead QA Analyst, Hi-Rez Studios

Location: Alpharetta, Georgia

At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create and challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your ingenuity, energy, collaboration, and dedication.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins,  and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new online game projects.

What our Lead QA Analyst do:

  • Manage our QA analysts to ensure our game products meet high standards of quality, reliability, usability, and performance through hands-on testing and problem reporting.
  • Collaborate with the producer and/or project lead to create and implement a comprehensive, effective, and detailed quality plan and test procedures for all games assigned.
  • Provides leadership and technical expertise to team of QA Analysts.
  • Interprets, analyzes, and evaluates testing progress at specific milestones related to QA deliverables and jurisdictional requirements.
  • Communicates QA project status (including risk and mitigation strategies) to all stakeholders.

Who we are looking for:

  • 5+ years QA experience managing and prioritizing issues.
  • Excellent understanding of first party certifications standards and requirements.
  • Ability to lead and work in a team environment.
  • Understanding of the Software Development Process
  • Excellent troubleshooting, organizational, & communication skills
  • Basic understanding of PC hardware setup and configuration
  • Familiar with bug tracking software management systems.
  • Familiar with building test cases and test plans.

Preferred candidate has:

  •  A strong appreciation for shooter games and plays them on his or her free time.
  • Experience working with UE4.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

New York University Tisch School of the Arts
New York University Tisch School of the Arts — New York, New York, United States
[09.17.18]
Assistant Arts Professor, NYU Game Center
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.16.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Kharkiv, Ukraine
[09.14.18]
Games Writer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[09.13.18]
Senior Product Manager for a New Mobile Strategy MMO


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Witch-craft: How Dicey Dungeons balances chance and predictability
Rovio has an AR Angry Birds game coming to Magic Leap One
THQ Nordic picks up rights to Alone in the Dark and Act of War
Under the Sea: A look at Beyond Blue and In Other Waters


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image