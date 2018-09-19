Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

343 FPS chief says no 'real-money loot boxes' in Halo Infinite

343 FPS chief says no 'real-money loot boxes' in Halo Infinite

September 19, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
September 19, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: In response to queries about how microtransactions will be implemented in Halo Infinite, 343 Industries studio head of FPS games Chris Lee tweeted today that the game "will not include real-money loot boxes."

Lee's tweet comes after some news sites began responding to a job posting for an online experience design director at 343. Said job posting does seem to indicate the game will contain microtransactions (as many triple-A games, from Assassin's Creed to NBA 2k19 currently do).

It's worth noting that Lee's phrasing leaves open scenarios where players might purchase in-game currency, or even the fuzzy notion of how one would define a "loot box." Halo 5: Guardians notably introduced a microtransaction system that relied on "card packs" that contained both cosmetic upgrades and in-game items that could be used in the game's Warzone mode. 

However, a far more important component of Lee's tweet is that 343 is still "working through final plans" for microtransactions, meaning there may be any number of revenue streams being planned for the popular Xbox shooter. 

Related Jobs

NERD KINGDOM
NERD KINGDOM — IRVING, Texas, United States
[09.19.18]
Lead Gameplay Programmer
Obsidian Entertainment
Obsidian Entertainment — Irvine, California, United States
[09.19.18]
Network Programmer
Leaftail Labs
Leaftail Labs — Seattle, Washington, United States
[09.19.18]
Senior Software Engineer
Leaftail Labs
Leaftail Labs — Seattle, Washington, United States
[09.19.18]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Witch-craft: How Dicey Dungeons balances chance and predictability
Rovio has an AR Angry Birds game coming to Magic Leap One
THQ Nordic picks up rights to Alone in the Dark and Act of War
Under the Sea: A look at Beyond Blue and In Other Waters


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image