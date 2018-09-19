343 FPS chief says no 'real-money loot boxes' in Halo Infinite

Newsbrief: In response to queries about how microtransactions will be implemented in Halo Infinite, 343 Industries studio head of FPS games Chris Lee tweeted today that the game "will not include real-money loot boxes."

Lee's tweet comes after some news sites began responding to a job posting for an online experience design director at 343. Said job posting does seem to indicate the game will contain microtransactions (as many triple-A games, from Assassin's Creed to NBA 2k19 currently do).

It's worth noting that Lee's phrasing leaves open scenarios where players might purchase in-game currency, or even the fuzzy notion of how one would define a "loot box." Halo 5: Guardians notably introduced a microtransaction system that relied on "card packs" that contained both cosmetic upgrades and in-game items that could be used in the game's Warzone mode.

However, a far more important component of Lee's tweet is that 343 is still "working through final plans" for microtransactions, meaning there may be any number of revenue streams being planned for the popular Xbox shooter.