Tilting Point drops $29M into Star Trek Timelines developer Disruptor Beam

Newsbrief: Disruptor Beam, the developer behind the mobile game Star Trek Timelines, is getting a $29 million boost from publisher Tilting Point to expand the game's development and spin up development on a new licensed game.

Per a press release sent to Gamasutra, the partnership marks the first time that the two companies will be actively developing a new game together, since Tilting Point's previous role was to assist with continued funding and user acquisition with Star Trek Timelines.

That partnership on Star Trek Timelines has apparently helped the game earn over $72 million in revenue to date, according to the same press release.