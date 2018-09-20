Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu halting work due to ill health

September 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
More: Audio

Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu is stepping away from his current slate of projects due to ill health. 

The veteran maestro announced the news in a short blog post, where he explained that an increasing workload has left him physically and mentally drained. 

Uematsu has lent his talents to a huge array of projects throughout the decades, including a raft of Final Fantasy titles, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Lost Odyssey, and Blue Dragon.

Although his career is on the back burner for now, the esteemed virtuoso hopes to return to the fold once he's made a full recovery.

"I have decided to take an extended leave of absence and give my mind and body the time they need to properly mend. If I am to return, I want to do so in full health. Do not worry. Once I’ve made a full recovery, I’ll be back doing what I do best," he wrote.

"My current plan is to rest for the remainder of the year, and while I cannot commit to a method or time frame for my return, I’m very hopeful. I deeply apologize for the burden this decision places upon both my fans and my clients, and hope that you can understand and support the path I have chosen."

