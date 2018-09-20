Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 20, 2018
Marvel's Spider-Man sold over 3.3 million units in first three days

September 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Marvel's Spider-Man has sold over 3.3 million units during its first three days on shelves, making it the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation title in history.

The PlayStation 4 exclusive was developed by Ratchet & Clank and Sunset Overdrive creator Insomniac Games, and launched just under two weeks ago on September 7. 

While no official revenue figures have been revealed, USA Today estimates the game pulled in around $198 million (based on a retail price of $59.99) over those three days -- which is significantly more than the $117 million the latest solo Spider-Man movie earned during its opening weekend. 

Sony's global senior vice president of sales, Stephen Turvey, claims the game has exceeded the company's high expectations, and credited Insomniac and Marvel for its success. 

"Our expectations are always set at the highest levels," said Turvey," [but] it's met and exceeded all expectations. I think the company, and the campus, and our fans are super proud of it." 

 

