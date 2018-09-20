Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve will start helping developers moderate their Steam communities

Valve will start helping developers moderate their Steam communities

September 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
September 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Valve will soon help developers moderate their Steam communities by reviewing and taking action against reported discussion posts. 

Starting on September 25, whenever a community discussion thread or post is reported by a player, it will automatically be added to a queue for Valve's moderation team to review. Any material that violates the Community Guidelines will then be removed

It's a change that will hopefully take some pressure off game developers, who've until now had to moderate individual game discussions themselves. 

While the Steam moderation team already had the power to review and take action against other forms of reported content (such as screenshots, artwork, and guides), Valve was reluctant to start moderating individual discussions for fear of stepping on the toes of its game devs. 

However, with an increasing number of developers asking for the company to show more of a presence on the Steam discussion boards, Valve has decided it's time for a change in tack.

"We are at the point now where we want to make sure we’re putting our tools and human power to use in more ways across the Steam Community," explained Valve. 

"We won’t be actively perusing your community discussions or posting in threads - you have your own voice and your own style of communication with players about your game. We’ll only be communicating with players if it's necessary when issuing a warning or ban for reported content."

Anyone who still wants to retain total control over their communities can opt out of the new service by visiting the Steamworks settings for their games. For more info, be sure to check out the Steamworks blog post.

Related Jobs

New Moon Production
New Moon Production — Hamburg, Germany
[09.20.18]
HTML5 Game Developer (m/f) Ã¢Â€Â“ New Moon Production
New Moon Production
New Moon Production — Hamburg, Germany
[09.20.18]
Senior Unity Developer (m/f) in Game Development
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[09.19.18]
Senior Unreal Game Engineer
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[09.19.18]
Senior Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Exapunks dev Zachtronics finds the fun in hacking
Valve will start helping developers moderate their Steam communities
Tilting Point drops $29M into Star Trek Timelines developer Disruptor Beam
Marvel's Spider-Man sold over 3.3 million units in first three days


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image