September 20, 2018
September 20, 2018
September 20, 2018
PlayStation Now begins offering downloadable PS2 & PS4 games

September 20, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

PlayStation is expanding its pay-for-access streaming game library PlayStation Now to allow subscribers to download PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 2 games directly to their consoles.

The move potentially makes PlayStation Now a much more attractive subscription offer for PlayStation 4 users since the ability to play many of the games available through its library will no longer rely on access to a fast internet connection. 

The just-announced changes are rolling out to PlayStation 4 users today, however mentions of the PC version of PlayStation Now are notably absent from PlayStation’s blog post on downloadable games, so it’s likely streaming remains the only option for PC-faring PlayStation Now subscribers.

Sony does note that not every PlayStation 4 game in the Now vaults will be available for download as well, just “almost all”, but the games themselves will be playable offline so long as players connect their PlayStation 4 to the internet every few days to verify an active subscription. Additionally, downloaded games have the advantage of being able to support any DLC purchased from the PlayStation Store and any applicable PS4 Pro enhancements as well.

