September 20, 2018
September 20, 2018
September 20, 2018
Monster Hunter: World grabs top prize at Japan Game Awards 2018

September 20, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Japan’s Consumer Entertainment Supplier’s Association has shared the winners of its 2018 Japan Game Awards, held this year at the Tokyo Game Show to recognize exemplary games released between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.

This time around, Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World walked away with the show’s grand award while sixteen total games were honored during the event including the likes of Super Mario Odyssey, Undertale, and Call of Duty: WWII

The development team behind the Nintendo Switch was given the Ministry of Economy, Trade, & Industry Award, a prize that seeks to recognize an individual or organization in the Japanese game industry that has contributed to the industry through creation of an excellent product and expanded the scope of the video game industry using a new expression or technology in an outstanding way.

Gorogoa took home the Game Designer’s Award, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild received the Global Award for a local product, Call of Duty: WWII received the Global Award for a Foreign Product, and Dragon Quest XI was given the Best Sales Award as well.

Additionally, Super Mario Odyssey, Undertale, Call of Duty: WWII, Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Fate/Grand Order, Dragon Quest XI, Splatoon 2, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Monster Hunter: World, and Fortnite all received an Award for Excellence at the 2018 event. 

