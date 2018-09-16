Get a job: Heart Machine is hiring a Gameplay Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Culver City, California

Heart Machine is a small, deeply motivated and close-knit team located in Los Angeles. Our focus is gameplay that’s engaging, fluid and fun, while also building atmosphere through lush art and sound design. We’re immensely excited to be creating things we love every day.

Our next project is ramping up production, using Unreal 4 in a fully 3d gameplay experience. We’re looking for talented, passionate, smart and good people to become part of our crew, to help build and shape something ambitious and completely unique from the ground up.

Your role - Gameplay Engineer:

As a critical anchor for the project, you’ll be crafting code for character interactions, NPC interactions, scripted sequences, combat, environmental interactions and much more. Help us build something satisfying and fluid while overcoming new and exciting challenges in gameplay.

Your responsibilities + attributes:

Ability to express and rapidly prototype gameplay ideas.

Capable of giving and receiving constructive feedback on designs. Strong communication skills are vital, as we’re incredibly open and straightforward when it comes to our internal conversations about gameplay.

Ability to creatively overcome complex gameplay and systems problems with innovative solutions.

Ability to break down tasks with accurate time estimates, from high-level components to smaller tasks.

Capable of working independently, keeping on-task and motivated.

Excited and able to work with a small, nimble team and participate in major decisions.

Flexible with any additional responsibilities; small teams require each member to have a willingness to expand their role and take on other tasks.

Skills + Experience:

Extensive knowledge of C/C++ programming languages.

Visual Studio experience.

Proficient in Unreal 4, including ample familiarity with the Blueprint system.

Excellent 3d math skills.

Familiarity with Maya is a plus.

Working with us:

Since we’re a smaller team we each have several roles we fulfill, so a broad and deep knowledge of game design is a huge advantage. You’ll be working and communicating with many other multi-disciplined team members in order to bring this vision to life.

Although we work incredibly hard, our studio is not a crunch-factory - we like to live our lives, have holidays, and remain healthy throughout a project. We like to hang out with other devs, host events, have board game nights and go to museums.

All full-time employees will be offered a robust medical package, including dental. Salary and bonus structure can be discussed upon interview. Ideally, you’re located in Los Angeles, or willing to relocate.

Interested? Apply now.

