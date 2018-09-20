Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 20, 2018
Ex-BioWare GM Aaryn Flynn is now Improbable's North American GM of games

September 20, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Former BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn has joined up with the folks at British tech firm Improbable, makers of the SpatialOS game server platform, to serve as their North American general manager of games.

Notably, Flynn is helping Improbable to build up its new office in Edmonton, Alberta alongside a growing team, including fellow ex-BioWare dev Neil Thompson. This seems to be Improbable's first Canadian studio, and local game devs should know they appear to be hiring.

According to Improbable, the Edmonton team's remit includes developing "tools, technology and demos and representative game content designed to highlight the unique power of Improbable’s SpatialOS platform for game development."

(For more insight into how devs actually make use of the SpatialOS tech, which is designed to seamlessly stitch together servers and game engines to support large, persistent virtual worlds, check out our 2015 chat with the folks at Bossa Studios about how they used it to build the massively multiplayer sky pirate game Worlds Adrift.)

" I believe that SpatialOS is going to transform how people make and play games, and with this new office we want to help that to happen," reads a quote from Flynn in the press release announcing his new gig. "We’ve chosen Edmonton because of Alberta’s experienced development talent, and the new developers produced by several excellent schools in the province. We have some plans for our next steps, and we’re looking forward to talking more about them as we grow.”

Prior to joining Improbable Flynn had a long career at BioWare which culminated in a stint as general manager, a position he gave up last July when he departed the studio as BioWare prodigal son Casey Hudson returned to take the GM job. 

