Record 78.3 million people played Fortnite in August

September 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Fortnite just experienced its biggest month ever in terms of players, with 78.3 million people logging on to duke it out during August.

It's a tidbit that highlights the enduring popularity of Epic Games' last-person-standing shooter, which launched in July 2017.

The game has gone from strength to strength since hitting shelves, and is now available on most major platforms including PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile.

It most recently launched on Android, where it managed to amass 15 million downloads in 21 days -- despite Epic choosing to bypass the Google Play Store and release the title through its own website.

It was also reportedly bringing in $2 million a day on iOS back in July, while market research group The NPD claims the popularity of Fortnite -- along with its competitor PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds -- has helped push U.S. game spending up by 40 percent.

