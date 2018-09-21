Jagex fires RuneScape moderator for stealing player gold

Runescape developer Jagex has fired an employee for abusing their moderator privileges.

The studio revealed a member of the Old School team, which runs a self-contained version of the popular MMO based on the original 2007 source code, had been moving wealth and items across accounts.

"During our rigorous routine system checks, irregular activity was identified on small number of accounts, including the movement of wealth and items back into the live game," revealed Jagex.

"Following our investigation, we were able to resolve the issue before any significant impact was made to the wider game, or economy. We have also taken steps to return items and GP to any affected accounts."

Jagex is now working with the police to resolve the incident -- highlighting the serious nature of the situation -- and won't be able to provide further details until the matter is resolved.

"We pride ourselves on the passion and integrity of the JMods that work for Jagex and we hold them to the highest standards. However, we are not afraid to take tough action and make difficult decisions if someone cannot meet those standards," added the studio.

"We will dust ourselves off, and move on. Old School is at its biggest and strongest since launch, but we still have much to do, not least a mobile launch which each day gets closer."