Blizzard's Diablo series tapped for possible Netflix show

September 21, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC

Activision and Netflix look to be pulling together a team to develop an animated series based on Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo series, at least according to a now-deleted tweet from a possible writer on the project.

If everything falls into place, this would see Diablo join the animated Castlevania series in Netflix’s library of game-inspired content and adds another notable franchise to the growing list of games being picked up for TV and film adaptations. 

Andrew Cosby, Hellboy writer and founder of the comic publisher Boom! Studios, tweeted yesterday that he is in final talks to sign on as the showrunner and writer for an otherwise unannounced Diablo animated series on Netflix. The tweet has since been deleted, but the folks at BloodyDisgusting were able to grab the text before Cosby removed the tweet.

“I guess I can confirm I am indeed in final talks to write and show-run the new Diablo animated series for Activision and Netflix,” read Cosby’s now-deleted Tweet. “It's very exciting and I hope to the High Heavens it all works out.”

