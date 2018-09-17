Report: The Walking Dead developer Telltale Games shutting down

Telltale Games, the studio behind games like The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us, appears to be closing its doors, according to social media posts from multiple developers previously employed at the company.

Gamasutra has reached out to Telltale Games for more details on the situation, but posts from developers on Twitter and Facebook, both private and public, seem to indicate that the studio is shutting down or experiencing large-scale layoffs. This story will be updated following the studio's reply.

If you or someone you know has been affected by this closure, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

Update: While Telltale Games representatives have not yet responded to our request for comment and further details, word is spreading that the studio maintains only a skeleton crew (25 people out of what was estimated to be a staff size of ~250 people) to complete work on a single project. The rest were let go this week, reportedly without any severance, and it sounds as though all of the company's other ongoing projects are in jeopardy or have been cancelled outright, including The Wolf Among Us 2.