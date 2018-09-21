Stillfront acquires Imperia Online developer for $11M

The Swedish firm Stillfront Group announced today that it has acquired developer Imperia Online, known for the medieval-themed MMO strategy game of the same name, for €10 million (~$11.7 million).

Since being founded in 2009, Imperia Online has published 25 games for both browser-based and mobile platforms, reportedly retaining over 45 million players worldwide.

“Imperia Online fits perfectly into Stillfront's growth strategy by broadening our portfolio of studios and games with characteristics that drive long-term gamer relations,” says Stillfront CEO Jörgen Larsson.

As reported by Pocket Gamer,Stillfront acquired 100 percent of shares in the company, with €5 million euros (~$5.8 million) payable in cash while €5 million (~$5.8million) will be paid through 269,412 newly issued shares.

The deal could potentially increase to €27.5 million (~$32.3 million) caused by earnouts based on Imperia Online's performance over the next three years.