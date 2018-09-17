Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Designing Titans, the 'moving' levels in God of War III

September 21, 2018
September 21, 2018 | By Staff
Console/PC, Design, Video

In this classic GDC 2012 talk, Sony Santa Monica's Chris O'Neill and Bruno Velazquez share the development story of making God of War III's Titans from elevator-pitch to completion, outlining the technical and creative challenges they faced along the way.

O'Neill and Velazquez discuss how the Titans, real-time moving levels built on giants, presented new and vast challenges for the entire development team.

After all, combining fluid level design, interesting visuals, and an exciting boss battle into a seamless experience required a team-wide desire to innovate, intensely collaborate, and have an excitement to show fans something they had never seen before.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa.

