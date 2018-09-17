Video: Designing Titans, the 'moving' levels in God of War III

In this classic GDC 2012 talk, Sony Santa Monica's Chris O'Neill and Bruno Velazquez share the development story of making God of War III's Titans from elevator-pitch to completion, outlining the technical and creative challenges they faced along the way.

O'Neill and Velazquez discuss how the Titans, real-time moving levels built on giants, presented new and vast challenges for the entire development team.

After all, combining fluid level design, interesting visuals, and an exciting boss battle into a seamless experience required a team-wide desire to innovate, intensely collaborate, and have an excitement to show fans something they had never seen before.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

