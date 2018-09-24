Free-to-play Warface grabs 1.3M registered players in one week on PS4

Newsbrief: Crytek’s free-to-play game Warface debuted on the PlayStation 4 last week, grabbing the attention of at least 1.3 million PlayStation 4 owners worldwide, according to a press release from the game's publisher.

Officially, that figure represents the number of worldwide “registered players” that have signed on to Warface since the game’s September 18 debut. But what fellow game developers might find particularly interesting is how those players break down on a region by region basis.

According to publisher Mail.Ru, over 20 percent of those 1.3 million registrations came from the United States. Germany was runner-up with 12.5 percent, followed by France with 11.2 percent and the UK with the fourth most registered players at 7.7 percent. Overall, the top six countries (including Brazil with 6.4 percent and Russia with 5 percent) only cover around 62 percent of the title’s total registered PS4 players for week one.