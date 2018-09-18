Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 24, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 24, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 24, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Devil May Cry 5 's microtransactions designed as an 'option...to save time'

Devil May Cry 5's microtransactions designed as an 'option...to save time'

September 24, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
September 24, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Devil May Cry 5 will include microtransactions that players can choose to spend money in exchange for orbs initially obtained through combat or exploration, if they wish to speed up the upgrade process and add buffs to characters earlier than normal. 

As GameSpot reports, microtransactions aren't a new concept for the Devil May Cry franchise (they were featured in Devil May Cry 4's special edition), but director Hideaki Itsuno provides his reasoning for implementing this system into the upcoming Capcom title.

"With giving people the ability to purchase Red Orbs, it’s something we want to give people as an option. If they want to save time and just want to get all the stuff at once, those people can do that," Itsuno explains. 

"But on the other hand I don’t feel you have to get all the moves. You should be able to play it the way you want to play it."

His explanation sounds familiar, but he goes on to add how the inclusion of this type of microtransaction serves a design purpose as well. After all, it's important in an action game like Devil May Cry 5 to give players the incentive to gradually unlock and learn new abilities to develop skills. What happens to the natural progression if player's can just bypass the curve with cash?

"It’s interesting because from a game design point of view there’s two different things we think about when we set the prices of the moves, skills, and abilities [which can be purchased with Red Orbs]," he adds.

"The first thing is the stuff that we feel people should want to get first is made cheaper. So people will think, ‘Oh this is cheap so I’m just going to buy this.’ But then for the stuff that’s going to be harder to use and master, we make that more expensive."

"Partly because of you save up for that you’re not going to be able to buy as many skills, so you’re going to have the time to learn it. So you have to make the decision between going for the cheaper stuff or saving up, getting the thing that has a lot of application but you’ll have to spend time learning and perfecting."

Related Jobs

Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[09.24.18]
Senior Engine Programmer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.24.18]
Senior Programmer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[09.24.18]
Product Manager / Product Owner for Tribal Wars
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.23.18]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Meet the pioneering Japanese indie behind La-Mulana
Telltale Games initiates 'majority studio closure'
Blog: Examining the debate behind loot boxes
Report: Guild Wars 2 in-game currency no longer available in Belgium


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image