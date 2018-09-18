Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 24, 2018
September 24, 2018
September 24, 2018
Get a job: Rocket League dev Psyonix is hiring a UI Lead

September 24, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

UI Lead, Psyonix

Location: San Diego, California

Essential Responsibilities & Job Duties
· Work closely with the Game Director, Producers, and Client/UI team to plan and prioritize UI feature requests for both Rocket League and Rocket League China
· Collaborate with the design team to translate design docs into clear and concise plans for UI via flowcharts, wireframes, click-through prototypes, and additional documentation
· Mitigate rework and reduce time-to-market on large features by anticipating future additions and breaking them down into multi-phase releases
· Oversee every aspect of the UI pipeline to ensure the production of each feature stays on course and is delivered on time
· Analyze feedback from UX test lab to help identify and improve interface usability
· Direct UI outsourcing efforts where practical and recommend additional hiring needs
· Guide the team to develop best practices and consistent interactive conventions to maintain a high-quality bar

Qualifications & Requirements
· 5+ years of professional UI/UX design experience
· 1+ years of experience managing a team of UI Artists and Engineers
· Shipped UI for projects across a variety of platforms (PC, console, mobile, etc.)
· A solid understanding of interface conventions and knowledge of current tools and trends in UI development
· Ability to multi-task and come up with inventive solutions to complex problems with a proven track record of hitting deadlines
· Ability to react quickly and intuitively to changes in design
· Strong communication skills and ability to work well with other departments

Pluses
· Hands-on experience with Scaleform and/or Unreal
· Experience working on a live game with a fast-paced patch schedule and cascading releases

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

