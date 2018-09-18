Get a job: Rocket League dev Psyonix is hiring a UI Lead

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Diego, California

Essential Responsibilities & Job Duties

· Work closely with the Game Director, Producers, and Client/UI team to plan and prioritize UI feature requests for both Rocket League and Rocket League China

· Collaborate with the design team to translate design docs into clear and concise plans for UI via flowcharts, wireframes, click-through prototypes, and additional documentation

· Mitigate rework and reduce time-to-market on large features by anticipating future additions and breaking them down into multi-phase releases

· Oversee every aspect of the UI pipeline to ensure the production of each feature stays on course and is delivered on time

· Analyze feedback from UX test lab to help identify and improve interface usability

· Direct UI outsourcing efforts where practical and recommend additional hiring needs

· Guide the team to develop best practices and consistent interactive conventions to maintain a high-quality bar



Qualifications & Requirements

· 5+ years of professional UI/UX design experience

· 1+ years of experience managing a team of UI Artists and Engineers

· Shipped UI for projects across a variety of platforms (PC, console, mobile, etc.)

· A solid understanding of interface conventions and knowledge of current tools and trends in UI development

· Ability to multi-task and come up with inventive solutions to complex problems with a proven track record of hitting deadlines

· Ability to react quickly and intuitively to changes in design

· Strong communication skills and ability to work well with other departments



Pluses

· Hands-on experience with Scaleform and/or Unreal

· Experience working on a live game with a fast-paced patch schedule and cascading releases

