Video: Psychosis and the Making of Hellblade

In this GDC 2018 talk, Ninja Theory's Dominic Matthews and Tameem Antoniades discuss the delivery of the mental health themes in Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, with a particular focus on the team's approach to researching and collaborating around the subject of psychosis.

The two go over how a small team of 20 delivered a triple-A quality game striving to push the boundaries of narrative within gaming, especially when it came to the delivery of mental health themes in order to deliver a compelling and thoughtful depiction.

It's an insightful talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

