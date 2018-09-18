Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Psychosis and the Making of Hellblade

September 24, 2018 | By Staff
In this GDC 2018 talk, Ninja Theory's Dominic Matthews and Tameem Antoniades discuss the delivery of the mental health themes in Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, with a particular focus on the team's approach to researching and collaborating around the subject of psychosis.

The two go over how a small team of 20 delivered a triple-A quality game striving to push the boundaries of narrative within gaming, especially when it came to the delivery of mental health themes in order to deliver a compelling and thoughtful depiction.

It's an insightful talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa.

