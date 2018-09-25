Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 25, 2018
Footage and concept art from Telltale's canceled Stranger Things project has surfaced

September 25, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
Console/PC, Design, Production

Concept art and gameplay clips reportedly from Telltale's canceled Stranger Things game have surfaced online (thanks Reddit) following the studio's demise. 

Telltale announced a "majority studio closure" last week, and while a skeleton crew is reportedly staying on to fulfill certain obligations, the company's Stranger Things project has been scrapped. 

Netflix has since explained it's "evaluating other options for bringing the Stranger Things universe to life in an interactive medium," meaning this could be the first and final glimpse we catch of Telltale's vision. 

The studio was reportedly building Stranger Things with Unity, as part of a move away from the in-house engine it used to create The Walking Dead and Batman: Enemy Within

Despite that shift, the game is instantly recognizable as a Telltale creation thanks to its stylized character models -- which showcase Will, Joyce, and a rather menacing Demogorgon. 

The super-short clips also offer a few hints as to how the game might've played, teasing a tense first-person chase sequence featuring the Demogorgon, along with some standard point-and-click shenanigans. 

We've posted some of those gameplay gifs below, but you can find the full collection (including an album of character art) over on Reddit.

via Gfycat

